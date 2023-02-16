Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Demand Lucha Plancha Tendencies (Feb. 16, 8 pm ET)

Jack Evans vs. Sam Adonis Aero Boy vs. Steve Manders Marcus Mathers vs. Space Monkey Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jody Threat (c) (DL Openweight Championship) Gringo Loco (c) vs. Joey Janela (DL Premier Championship)

Demand Lucha have a nice tight lucha show coming up for y’all, with two killer title matches and, not on our card, Los Medicos in trios action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Legacy 2023 (Feb. 17, 7:30 pm CT)

Christi Jaynes & Queen Aminata vs. Heather Reckless & Sierra Josh Alexander vs. Ren Jones Aramis vs. Black Taurus vs. Brayden Lee vs. Gringo Loco “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Silas Young Calvin Tankman & JAH-C (c) vs. Hakim Zane & Karam (AAW Tag Team Championship) Davey Vega (c) vs. Mike Bennett (AAW Heritage Championship)

AAW return to the Eagles Club with this one, and it’s bringing the heat with a lucha four-way, Mike Bennett challenging for the Heritage title, and more!

Check it out live on Highspots, folks.

Prestige Reality Unfolds (Feb. 17, 7 pm PT)

Ethan HD vs. Travis Williams Amira vs. Brooke Havok vs. Sandra Moone C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. State of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) Liiza Hall vs. Masha Slamovich Adam Brooks vs. KZY Alan Angels vs. JAIDEN AKIRA vs. Drexl (No Canvas No Rope Barbed Wire Deathmatch) Alex Shelley (c) vs. Sonico (Prestige Championship)

Prestige are back with a card full of hard hitting northwestern types, plus a barbed wire deathmatch on the bare boards!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW/VXS Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up / GCW Middle of the Night (Feb. 17-18)

—Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up (Feb. 17, 8 pm PT)—

Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon Dark Sheik vs. Santana Jackson Arez & Komander vs. East-West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) Ciclope vs. Matthew Justice Miedo Extremo vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey EFFY vs. Jimmy Lloyd (Deathmatch)

—Middle of the Night (Feb. 18, 8 pm PT)—

Blake Christian vs. Willie Mack Matt Cardona vs. Nick Wayne Komander vs. Lio Rush Allie Katch vs. Charles Mason Gringo Loco & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) vs. Arez, El Mago, & Jack Cartwheel Bollywood Boyz (Gurv & Harv Sihra) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Nick Gage (c) (GCW World Championship)

GCW are coming at you with a west coast double header this week. First they team up with VXS to celebrate Jimmy Lloyd’s birthday (and how better to celebrate than a deathmatch for the birthday boy against EFFY?!), and then you got Bollywoodz challenging for the titles, Bailey/Gage first time ever, and more!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks.

BLP Love Stinks / All My Friends Are Enemies (Feb. 18)

—Love Stinks (4 pm CT)—

Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Trevor Outlaw Adam Priest vs. Ryan Mooney David Young vs. Kobe Durst Carlos Romo vs. Isaiah Moore vs. La Estrella vs. Trik Davis Kevin Blackwood vs. Trish Adora Joey Janela vs. Paul Lee Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) (BLP Tag Team Championship) Dominic Garrini vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (BLP Midwest Championship)

—All My Friends Are Enemies (8 pm CT)—

Aaron Williams & Gary Jay vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) Calvin Tankman vs. Steve Manders Hog and Dog (Matt Brannigan & Megabyte Ronnie) vs. Twist and Flip (Darren Fly & Nate Kobain) Alice Crowley & Naturday Saints (Adam Slade & Bradley Prescott IV) vs. Matt Knicks & Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) Crash Jaxon vs. Vinny Pacifico Aero Star vs. Eli Isom KZY vs. TreLaMar Billie Starkz (c) vs. Brogan Finlay (BLP Heavyweight Championship)

Black Label Pro are bringing it and bringing it hard with this doubleheader full of excellence! Did you ever expect to see Nature Boy Paul Lee and David Young on a show together in 2023 that wasn’t completely sad?!

Check it out live on FITE+, folks.

H2O Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament (Feb. 18, 8 pm ET)

Sawyer Wreck vs. Ziggy Haim (Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament First Round Barbed Wire Brutality Deathmatch) Jess Moss vs. Kennedi Copeland (Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament First Round Doors of Death Deathmatch) Mickie Knuckles vs. Randi West (Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament First Round Cataclysm of Carpet Strips Taipei Deathmatch) KiLynn King vs. Terra Calaway (Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament First Round Material Girl Deathmatch) B3CCA vs. Matt Tremont (Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch) Austin Luke vs. Edith Surreal Lady Blakely vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos (Deathmatch) Tremont’s Angels of Death Tournament Finals No Rope Barbed Wire Gates of Glass Deathmatch

Alice Cooper once sang that Only Women Bleed and this weekend at H2O, women are gonna bleed, baby! Beyond just how cool an all-women deathmatch tournament is, you’ve also got B3CCA hot off of an enhancement talent spot on WWE TV to face the Bulldozer himself, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

VIBE Braumatica (Feb. 19, 4 pm ET)

MV Young vs. Olijah Friday vs. O’Shay Edwards MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) Team Edith (Edith Surreal, Trish Adora, & ???) vs. Team Killian (Killian McMurphy, Robb Radke, & Saul Esparza) Allie Katch vs. Ashton Starr (Rain on Me Rules Match) Andino (c) vs. Brooke Valentine (Chocolate City Championship) Darius Carter vs. Faye Jackson

Alas, VIBE returns to us only to leave. It’s been a long and turbulent struggle in DC wrestling through PTPW, Butch vs. Gore, and more, but this is the end of the line for the VIBE team. But what a way to go out, eh? Billy Dixon is special guest referee for Faye Jackson’s one-night return opposite Darius Carter, MSP and Kings will tear it down, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Bear Country & Brick City Boyz vs. CPA, Dan Barry, & Shook Crew

Big fairly random-looking atomicos match from Beyond? Don’t mind if I do!

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Short and sweet, let’s celebrate the Different Boy’s birthday with this sprinty fresh match from GCW!

Allie Katch vs. B3CCA

Last but not least, let’s go back to Beyond for this slice of good friendly violent fun. Check it out!

