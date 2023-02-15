Tony Khan confirms ROH TV tapings, reveals premiere date (UPDATED)

Multiple rumors have pointed to Ring of Honor holding their first television taping of the Tony Khan era in Orlando during the last weekend of this month.

During an appearance on Busted Open this morning (Feb. 15), Khan confirmed those reports. The taping will take place Sat., Feb. 25 and Sun., Feb. 26 at Universal Studios, where the company holds semi-regular tapings of their YouTube show Dark. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow.

Khan purchased ROH last Spring, and announced in December that he would cut back on using AEW television time on ROH storylines in preparation for the start of weekly ROH TV episodes being available via the promotion’s HonorClub subscription streaming service.

In his remarks today, TK didn’t reveal when the material filmed in Orlando would would be added to HonorClub other than to say it will be “very soon”. He did say he’s “excited to talk more about it” around the match between Mark Briscoe & Josh Woods that’s set for tonight’s Dynamite.

UPDATE: In an interview with Sports Illustrated published after his appearance on Busted Open, Khan revealed the first episode of ROH TV will premiere on Thurs., Mar. 2.

ROH’s next big event is WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. Mar. 31’s Supercard of Honor PPV will be the fourth since Khan bought the brand from Sinclair Broadcasting.