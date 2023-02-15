The Lucha Libre World Cup returns for 2023 on March 19 in Guadalajara. The men and women will compete in separate trios tournaments with national pride on the line. The participants include wrestlers from AEW, Impact, NWA, DragonGate, and more promotions. The squads were previously announced, and now we know the matchups.

The men’s AAA Lucha Libre World Cup first round will be:

Dream Team (Alberto El Patron, Psycho Clown, & Hijo del Vikingo) vs. Latin America (Carlito, Zumbi, & Hop Hop Man)

(Alberto El Patron, Psycho Clown, & Hijo del Vikingo) vs. (Carlito, Zumbi, & Hop Hop Man) Mexico (Pentagon Jr., Taurus, & Laredo Kid) vs. Rest of the World (Bhupinder Gujjar, Rage, & Ali)

(Pentagon Jr., Taurus, & Laredo Kid) vs. (Bhupinder Gujjar, Rage, & Ali) USA (John Morrison, Sam Adonis, & Christopher Daniels) vs. Japan (Kuukai, La Estrella, & Nishikawa)

(John Morrison, Sam Adonis, & Christopher Daniels) vs. (Kuukai, La Estrella, & Nishikawa) Canada (Vampiro, Josh Alexander, & PCO) vs. Europe (Thom Latimer, Joe Hendry, & Karaoui)

This information was not presented in a bracket, so semifinals matchups are not clear yet. I would presume that the Dream Team, Mexico, USA, and Canada are locks to advance. After that, it is anybody’s game with a little help from AAA’s fondness for chicanery. Dream Team versus USA in the finals would tie into AAA’s biggest feud at the moment between Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis. No matter who the Dream Team faces in the next rounds, they are the favorites to win the cup.

The women’s AAA Lucha Libre World Cup semifinal round will be:

Mexico (Flammer, La Hiedra, & Sexy Star) vs. Japan (Emi Sakura, Mayumi Ozaki, & Akino)

(Flammer, La Hiedra, & Sexy Star) vs. (Emi Sakura, Mayumi Ozaki, & Akino) USA (Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, & Jordynne Grace) vs. Rest of the World (Taya Valkyrie, Christi Jaynes, & Natalia Markova)

Never count out AAA women’s champion Taya Valkyrie, however, I’d favor Mexico versus USA in the finals.

AAA is bringing in a legends panel of judges. Negro Casas, Shocker, El Fantasma, Mascara Año 2000, and Cien Caras will vote on awards, such as best match, best luchador, and best submission hold.

Negro Casas, Shocker, El Fantasma, Mascara Año 2000, and Cien Caras.



Integrarán el jurado de leyendas de @LuchaWorldCup 2023



19 de Marzo



️ BOLETOS: https://t.co/q5SF3ki1kI pic.twitter.com/nTK0h3lNj5 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) February 15, 2023

Are you excited by the Lucha Libre World Cup concept? Which team stands out most to you? Who are you picking to advance in the tournament?