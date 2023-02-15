Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer responded to a fan on Twitter claiming Sami Zayn won’t win the WWE Universal title because he can’t perform in Saudi Arabia by saying no matter what decision has been made “this has nothing to do with it.”

WRKD Wrestling claims Trish Stratus is coming back to WWE soon for a “lengthy program” in what will be an unexpected role.

WWE had a lot of props for a Valentine’s themed segment backstage at Monday Night Raw this week, says Fightful Select, but they obviously didn’t end up going ahead with it.

WrestleVotes says there are five different movie trailer videos WWE is doing for its “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” promotion: Miz & Maryse in Top Gun, The Judgment Day in Stranger Things, The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre in 40 Year Old Virgin, Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins in Batman & Joker, and The Bloodline in Goodfellas.

PW Insider says Titan Publishing is producing a new book on The Undertaker.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.