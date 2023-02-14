Matt Cardona reveals what’s next for his career

Matt Cardona had a rough few days last week coming up short in title fights. He failed to win the Impact Digital Media Championship from Joe Hendry on Impact Wrestling, then he failed to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Tyrus in the Nuff Said PPV. In the larger picture, those losses appeared to clear his slate for a rumored return to WWE.

Not so fast, my friend.

Cardona revealed what’s next for his career. He is coming to save the NWA from Bully Ray.

In the main event of Nuff Said, Cardona used interfering assistance from Rolando Freeman and Mike Knox, but that wasn’t enough to keep Tyrus down. Bully Ray was seated as guest commentator. He eventually saw enough shenanigans and joined in the fray to even the odds. That directly resulted in Tyrus beating Cardona to retain the Ten Pounds of Gold.

Cardona was irate backstage screaming about a BS screwjob.

On the latest episode of NWA Powerrr, May Valentine inquired about Cardona’s future.

Matt Cardona: I’m trying to stay calm right now. Because I’m angry. I’m pissed. I’m devastated. Bully Ray screwed me. You said you weren’t going to be involved. BS. I knew it all along. You were involved, multiple times. And now I am not the champion. Next week, Bully, I’m calling you out. I’ve got Odinson in the way. Sorry, Odinson, but my problem, my beef is with Bully. I, I can’t think. I should have the title. The whole (Cardona) family should be right here. And Rolando, what are you doing, pal? I try to give you your big break. You screwed up. You ruined it. And Knox, he didn’t see Bully behind him? I’m always ready. He wasn’t. And now look, I’m here all by myself, looking great, but no gold, no title. Bully, I said I’m coming to save the NWA. And I am. I’m saving them from you.

Time will tell how long this story lasts. It could already be wrapped up in the TV tapings over this past weekend, which would still put an imminent return to WWE in play. Or the feud could extend through to the NWA’s next PPV on April 7.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Cardona. At least he has the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship to console him on those dark, lonely nights.

ATTENTION PROMOTERS…



I’m the @IAmJericho Oceanic Champion and King of the Sea…



I only wrestle in water now!



If you’re not near the ocean, you better find a pool!



Bookmattcardona@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/E4k2ZCScvs — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 9, 2023

What’s your take on Matt Cardona trying to save the NWA from Bully Ray?