NWA introduces new championship for the women’s division

The NWA teased big news for the women’s division, and they delivered with a special announcement during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr.

The NWA is introducing a women’s television championship. Just like the men’s TV title, the women’s version will also have the Lucky 7 rule. After seven consecutive TV title defenses win or draw, the champ earns the opportunity to call their shot at the world title. In this case, that would be for the NWA Women’s World Championship.

Qualifying matches and a tournament will play out over the coming weeks with the final to take place at the NWA 312 PPV in Chicago on April 7. The first qualifying bout will be Taya Valkyrie versus Jennacide on NWA USA, which gets released for your viewing pleasure on Saturday at noon ET on YouTube.

The rest of the field has yet to be revealed. Potential participants include Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate, Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy, Roxy, Charlette Renegade, Robyn Renegade, La Rosa Negra to name a few.

Who are you predicting will be the inaugural women’s television champion in the NWA?