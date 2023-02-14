Mystery opponent wins NWA TV title

There is a new world television champion in the National Wrestling Alliance.

Jordan Clearwater was cocky and confident as reigning TV champion during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. Clearwater was so sure of himself that he instituted the Golden Boy challenge. Manager Austin Idol explained the concept as an open challenge to anybody, anywhere, any promotion, any sport. Bring it on.

The man that answered was Thom Latimer.

Clearwater and Idol worked crafty tricks for illegal interference as a way to stall on the 6:05 minute time limit. Once Latimer picked up steam, he executed a pop-up powerbomb and trapped Clearwater in a crossface submission for victory with 2:35 remaining.

NWA women’s champion Kamille came out to celebrate with her husband.

So much for the Golden Boy challenge. The reign of Latimer begins now. The NWA TV title has an interesting wrinkle with the Lucky 7 rule. After seven successful defenses whether by victory or draw, the champion earns the right to call his shot for the NWA worlds title.

Do you think Thom Latimer will finally fulfill the promise of his talent to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship?