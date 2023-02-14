Time to get back in the groove of AAA’s weekly programing.

AAA releases fresh episodes on YouTube at 10 pm ET on Sunday nights. These shows are available a few weeks after they air on local television in Mexico.

Queretaro, Part 1 is the from the first event of the new year taped on January 21, 2023. The show featured Pentagon Jr. forming an alliance with Psycho Clown, Negro Casas and Dalys leaving CMLL for a surprise appearance in AAA, Vampiro forming a team to battle his enemies, and a Japanese wrestler from DragonGate rubbing a stuffed iguana on his butt. This is AAA!

The main event was Psycho Clown & Pentagon Jr. versus Sam Adonis & Daga. This played into promoting the upcoming Guerra de Rivalidades tournament for Triplemania. The format is rivals teaming together with the pay-off of a mask or hair lucha de apuestas. Psycho & Adonis will be teammates against Pentagon & Alberto El Patron, Pagano & Rush, and Blue Demon Jr. & DMT Azul. We’re getting ahead ourselves. That tournament doesn’t start until April 16.

For the show in Queretaro, it marked Daga’s return to AAA. He approached Adonis for an arrangement. Daga recognizes Adonis as the Gran Rudo, but he lacks someone by his side for protection. Adonis lamented how all the luchadores fight dirty with weapons. Adonis and Daga agreed to watch each other’s backs. Daga also has eyes on Pentagon. He has noticed Penta’s rise in his absence, and now he’s here to retake his spot at the top.

In the ring, Psycho cut a promo addressing the Guerra de Rivalidades team with Adonis. Pentagon entered to offer an alliance with Psycho. They both know Adonis will betray Psycho, so Penta wants to be by Psycho’s side for help. Psycho accepted. Daga came out running his mouth about always being better than Penta since they were young luchadores. This bluster was a ruse for Adonis to attack the tecnicos from behind with a chair. Adonis and Daga closed the scene stealing the masks of Psycho and Penta.

The main event erupted backstage for a parking lot melee to brawl their way to the ring. This was match had some pretty exciting spots with heavy moves through tables and onto chairs. Psycho executed a Spanish Fly to Adonis through the wood. Pentagon added a Mexican Destroyer to Daga. The tecnicos went for a double pin. 1, 2, La Rebelion’s music hit. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf created a distraction for Adonis and Daga to strike with low-blows and win via double roll-ups.

After the match, the rudos ripped the masks off Psycho and Penta. All of a sudden, two mystery luchadores wearing Psycho Clown masks stormed the ring to clean house. They revealed themselves to be Negro Casas and Dalys. This was a huge surprise as superstar defections from CMLL. It turns out that Psycho had a trick up his sleeve just in case. Psycho is married to the daughter of Negro Casas, and that makes Casas and his wife Dalys part of the family.

In other AAA stories, Vampiro has a complicated relationship with Pagano. They have a basis for respect as friends, however, Vamp is taking issue with Pagano palling around with La Rebelion. Bestia and Mecha Wolf have been a thorn in Vampiro’s side lately with sneak attacks. Vampiro warned not to push him to the dark side. That is a very dangerous box to open if they keep provoking him.

For the Queretaro show, Vampiro was booked to battle Pagano & La Rebelion. Pagano explained that he is still friends with Vampiro outside the ring. Inside the ring, it’s just business. Vampiro needed to recruit a team. He approached Aramis looking for new blood to watch his back. Aramis believes in honor, valor, and never backing down from a challenge. He gave his word to protect Vampiro. Vamp still needed a third, and it turned out to be Willie Mack.

Tension was teased during the match between Vampiro and Pagano when faced with fighting each other. They kept it clean for the most part, while it was fair game to batter everyone else. In the end, it seemed like Pagano would go hardcore on Vampiro. Vamp had a double goozle on La Rebelion, so Pagano approached from behind with a barbed wire chair. Vampiro spied Pagano’s presence and turned around to confront his so-called friend. Pagano dropped the weapon and played innocent. That distraction allowed Mecha Wolf to kick Vampiro in the nuggets. La Rebelion powerbombed Vampiro through the table for the win.

Afterward, Pagano celebrated the victory, but he also checked on Vampiro’s condition. Words were exchanged, and they parted with a handshake as friends. This story is setting up nicely for Pagano to serve up betrayal.

In the opener, Niño Hamburguesa & Mr. Iguana battled rivals SB Kento and Takuma from DragonGate. The bout was contested as a lumberjack match. Luchadores surrounded the ring with straps ready to whip anyone who was ejected from the ring, including referee Hijo del Tirantes. Takuma committed the ultimate disrespect by wiping his butt with Mr. Iguana’s stuffed mascot, La Yesca. Takuma then superkicked the animal out of the ring.

Down the stretch, the tecnicos were in control for a pinfall when Kuuaki and Nishikawa made a surprise run-in to help their DragonGate allies. Hamburguesa had the last laugh by piling them in the corner for a running cannonball onto all four. Hamburguesa added a flying splash onto Kento and Takuma for the double pin to win.

Las Toxicas entered the ring to celebrate with the winners. Mr. Iguana was blinded by his attraction to La Hiedra, while Hamburguesa was hesitant when remembering how Maravilla treated him in the past. The DragonGate crew used that as an opportunity to strike and stand tall over Hamburguesa and Mr. Iguana.

