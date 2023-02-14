MLW Roundup: Time for NZO to put up or shut up in street fight, more!

MLW is bringing it street fight style in the newest episode of MLW Underground on REELZ for Tuesday night at 10 pm ET.

It is time for Real1 NZO to put up or shut up. The Smacktalker Skywalker spit a big game last week when he was knocked out with a one-hitter quitter by Mance Warner. NZO’s gift of gab was working just fine, but his gift of jab failed him.

MLW booked a rematch between NZO and Warner in a street fight to air Tuesday night for MLW Underground on REELZ.

MLW Underground will also feature a title bout as Taya Valkyrie defends the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship against Zoey Skye.

Taya has recently been persuaded by Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) by join the rudo side. That should make for a compelling David versus Goliath matchup with Taya standing 5’8” tall compared to Skye at 5’ flat.

The MLW Underground buffet also offers a hoss fight with Willie Mack and Calvin Tankman getting it on.

This Tuesday @ReelzChannel is REINFORCING the ring! Watch #MLWUnderground 10p ET / 7p PT. pic.twitter.com/rJt89a5gcZ — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 9, 2023

Also advertised, the British Bulldogs will be training for a showdown with the Bomaye Fight Club, Billie Starkz has her first interview in MLW, and Lio Rush returns to the promotion to speak his mind.

In other news, last week’s episode of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV was postponed.

Tonight’s #MLWFusion on @prowtv has been postponed. Stay tuned for more details. — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 9, 2023

MLW traveled to Tijuana over the weekend to tape material for future broadcasts. Peak the poster to get a sense of who showed up for an interpromotional event with AAA and EMW. Hijo del Vikingo and Psycho Clown are top draws from AAA. It is interesting to see Bestia 666 an Mecha Wolf on the card. Not only do they represent AAA but they are also the current NWA tag team champions. NWA recently announced a joint event with AAA, so who knows if this leads a bridge to MLW and NWA doing business. Never say never in the Forbidden Door era. Taya works for all three companies and Impact as well. La Wera Loca is like the ambassador to the wrestling world.

MLW x AAA x EMW! Tonight in Tijuana! pic.twitter.com/f86jY3CVHh — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 10, 2023

MLW announced Battle Riot V to take place on April 8 in Philadelphia. Tickets are currently on sale.

Last on the list is this video of the mysterious backstage attacks. I’m sure there are hints to decipher, but I’m drawing a blank at any possibilities. Who do you think is behind the drama?

Who will they attack next? Watch #MLWUnderground 10 et/pt. Only on @ReelzChannel. pic.twitter.com/3QAWTtQvsY — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 14, 2023

MLW Underground airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on REELZ. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV and hits the cable waves Saturdays at 8 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

