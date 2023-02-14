Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he heard The Usos are both cleared to work Elimination Chamber in Montreal this weekend. In the past, Jimmy Uso’s been unable to travel to Canada due to his DUI arrests. Meltzer did add the caveat his being told that could be “a swerve, or a storyline.”
- AAA’s Konnan met with AEW officials last month, per Meltzer in last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He was trying smooth things over between the two companies, as AEW wasn’t happy with how AAA helped WWE put over their new signee Dragon Lee after Lee & Dralistico beat FTR in December.
- One reason AAA wants to smooth things over is so they can bring in Kenny Omega for a match against Mega champion Hijo del Vikingo for a TripleMania show.
- A report on WrestlingNews.co’s new Premium pay site claims that people in WWE “who would know” believe Matt Cardona’s return to the company is “imminent”.
- Regarding the report Triple H told D-Von Dudley WWE would fire him if he worked an indie’s ECW tribute show, Dudley told Wrestling News Premium’s Steve Fall that he never spoke to Triple H “directly during that, but no, he did not threaten to fire me.” Beyond that, D-Von said he couldn’t go into any more detail.
- The exact terms aren’t known, but Fightful Select says Austin & Colten Gunn have signed new multi-year deals with AEW.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...