For what it’s worth, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that “Paul Heyman is a key part of all creative when it comes to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.”

Fightful Select’s sources tell them WWE’s been planning a Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley match for Elimination Chamber since last November.

There are screenshots going around purporting to show Jose G Sanz, who makes boots for wrestlers, saying he’s been contacted by Randy Orton to make him boots for his return.

The Observer mentions Austin Theory taping a show that will air in March where he is holding the U.S. championship. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s retaining the title at Elimination Chamber “but it is something.”

Per Fightful, the internal reception to Chelsea Green’s work since her return to WWE has been positive.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Eddie Kingston is dealing with an injury but it’s not one he should miss much time for.

