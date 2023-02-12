NWA vs. AAA event includes Tyrus and Kamille title defenses in Mexico

The Forbidden Door branding has turned into a glorious thing. The concept of sharing talent has been around a long time, but it feels like it has blossomed into something cool in the past few years. The latest example is NWA and AAA joining forces for a special event in Mexico City.

The NWA versus AAA show is taking place on March 4 at The World is a Vampire music festival. The card includes four championship bouts with Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship, La Rebelion defending the NWA World Tag Team Championship, and La Nueva Generación Dinamita defending the AAA World Trios Championship.

The full lineup for NWA versus AAA is:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Daga

Tyrus (c) vs. Daga Trevor Murdoch vs. Psycho Clown

NWA World Tag Team Championship: Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (c) vs. Vampiro & Blue Demon Jr.

Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf (c) vs. Vampiro & Blue Demon Jr. AAA World Trios Championship: Thom Latimer, Chris Adonis, & Kratos vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c)

Thom Latimer, Chris Adonis, & Kratos vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Flammer

Kamille (c) vs. Flammer Sal the Pal vs. Jack Cartwheel

Aron Stevens & Natalia Markova vs. Arez & La Hiedra

Homicide & Cyon vs. Kommander & Octagon Jr.

That is interesting matchmaking. Daga works more of a technical style, so I’m curious how successful he’ll be in chopping down the tree trunks of the giant Tyrus. Trevor Murdoch versus Psycho Clown should be a nice slobberknocker. Imagine Vampiro and Blue Demon Jr. becoming NWA tag champs in 2023. That would be wild. Kamille should prevail to retain the NWA women’s title, but it won’t be easy. Flammer is AAA’s top ruda in the women’s division. Homicide and Cyon is a curious pair considering they are heated rivals. Cyon beat Homicide on the Nuff Said PPV (results) to retain the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

As of now, there is no news on if this show will be available for viewing on TV or PPV.

Does this NWA vs. AAA card pique your interest? Which matches grab your attention?