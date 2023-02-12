NWA women’s title match features chairs, tables, and a Coast to Coast

Kamille entered the Nuff Said PPV holding the NWA Women’s World Championship for over 600 days. Her next title defense would be no picnic against six-time Knockouts champion Angelina Love. On top of that stiff competition, No DQ rules were in effect for a wild and woolly affair.

The bad blood ran deep in this feud. Love entered first as challenger. Kamille came out of nowhere to attack with fury. Love was able to regroup after Kamille collided into the ring post on a shoulder block attempt. Love went to work on the back. She added chair shots for extra sting.

The fight progressed as a slugfest. Kamille powered up for a torture rack spinning powerbomb. Next came the move of the match. Kamille placed Love in the corner with a trashcan to fly for a Coast to Coast dropkick.

Love was able to roll down to the floor to buy some time. Kamille loaded her opponent back into the ring. 1, 2, kick out by Love.

Kamille brought in a table to lean on the corner. Meanwhile, Love was back on her feet. When Kamille turned around, Love tossed a trashcan. Kamille caught it, and Love unloaded a pump kick into the metal to the face. Love was slow to cover. 1, 2, kick out by Kamille.

Love grabbed the title belt to use as a weapon. Love swung, and Kamille ducked. Love turned around, then Kamille shot forth for a spear through the table. Kamille dragged Love to the center of the ring for the winning pin.

Kamille remains one-time NWA women’s world champion.

Where does this bout rank in Kamille’s greatest hits of her title reign?

Get full results of the Nuff Said here. The PPV is available through Fite TV.