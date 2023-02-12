Bully Ray helps Tyrus overcome Matt Cardona’s shenanigans to remain NWA worlds champion

Tyrus and Matt Cardona battled in the main event of Nuff Said to determine the undisputed NWA worlds heavyweight champion. The stipulation was supposed to be No Seconds Ringside for a fair one-on-one bout. Shenanigans erupted with ref bumps, blatant outside interference, and an unlikely helping hand from Bully Ray. At the end of the night, Tyrus remained champ. Nuff Said.

Cardona was cocky on a lockup to start the match, and he was shoved onto his ass. Cardona went for second lockup, and he was pushed down on his face. The third lockop resulted in a hip toss by Tyrus. Cardona secured a headlock, but he was sent into the ropes bouncing back into a shoulder block from the champ. Cardona exited the ring to regroup.

Cardona laid eyes on Bully at the commentary table, and that allowed Tyrus time to drag Cardona back into the ring. Cardona outwitted Tyrus upon reentry by kicking the ropes up into the champ’s crotch. Cardona took control chopping the trunks to send the tree crashing down to the mat. Cardona continued attacking the legs by applying a figure-four submission. Tyrus started to reverse the position, so Cardona bailed on the hold.

Tyrus shucked a flying dropkick and steamrolled two consecutive corner splashes. Tyrus went for a third, but Cardona evaded contact. Tyrus crashed into the corner. Cardona pounced for three straight Reboot running boots to the mush. Cardona thought he had the match won, however, Tyrus kicked out on the cover.

Cardona panicked and grabbed the title belt as a foreign object. While the referee tried to confiscate the Ten Pounds of Gold, Tyrus charged for a clothesline. Cardona ducked, and Tyrus flattened the ref. Tyrus kept his focus for an exploder suplex and standing elbow drop on Cardona. 1, 2, 3... The referee was still out, so there was no official count.

Rolando Freeman ran in with a chair to attack Tyrus. The giant felt no pain and sent the tiny dancer packing on an exploder suplex. Cardona grabbed the chair to wail away on Tyrus. He bashed Tyrus with the title belt for good measure. At that point, the ref was slightly revived. 1, 2, kick out by Tyrus.

Cardona threatened the ref in the corner. Tyrus charged, Cardona dodged, and Tyrus pancaked the referee on a corner splash. Ref down again!

Mike Knox ran in for a running crossbody onto Tyrus. Knox put the boots to the champ. Cardona shooed Knoxy away to play it safe and avoid a disqualification. Knox grabbed the ring bell aiming to do more damage. That’s when Bully saw enough. He exited commentary to thrash Knox on the outside. Cardona was distracted by the activity. Tyrus goozled Cardona with the Tongan Death Grip. Cardona couldn’t break free. Tyrus lifted him for a chokeslam to earn victory.

In the aftermath, Bully cut a promo putting over Tyrus. The man busted his ass to get where his today. Bully saw him blossom from the stupid dancing shit (as the Funkasaurus) to becoming one of the most credible world champions in the business today. Tyrus earned his spot, and that deserves respect. Tyrus was appreciative of the kind words. As a thank you for the help, Tyrus will sign a title bout contract anytime Bully wants a shot. Make no mistake though. They are not friends. Mic drop by Tyrus.

That was a wild sports entertainment type of fight. With all the ref bumps and cheating interference on behalf of Cardona, they managed to create drama about who would win. I figured Bully’s presence was a guarantee to get physical, and that he did. I just wasn’t sure if he would swerve to the scumbag side in aid of Cardona. Instead, Bully is lined up as Tyrus’ future high-profile challenger. There’s no guarantee that Bully is next, but I think it is safe to assume that this fight will take place on PPV soon enough.

Did Tyrus earn your respect? Are you interested in Tyrus versus Bully Ray for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship?

Get full results of the Nuff Said here. The PPV is available through Fite TV.