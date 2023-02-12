Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 44 results & Week 45 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 4-11 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, The New Beginning in Osaka, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

A dramatic reenactment of last week’s voting...

Reclaiming the mantle of King of All Television was worth more than being part of the best wrestling stories on television, at least last week.

The ex-Honorary Uce’s scene partner tied with another former teammate in third, several spots above where the other Samoan named Joe’s opponent landed.

The Tribal Chief’s WrestleMania foe rounded out our Top Five, just ahead of the first of three winners at Vengeance Day.

Of those, a successful North American title defense beat out the new Women’s Tag champs. And of that pair, being a nice country gal gets you slightly more support than being a ruthless business woman.

MJF can make fun of his name all he wants, but if a certain Cinnabon-loving guy from Osaka wrestles? He’s gonna get some votes.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 44

1. Samoa Joe

2. Sami Zayn

3. (tie) Jon Moxley

3. (tie) Roman Reigns

5. Cody Rhodes

6. Wes Lee

7. Fallon Henley

8. Darby Allin

9. Konosuke Takeshita

10. Kiana James

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Needle Mover inches closer to the long-idle Best in the World in the back half of the annual Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 4

1. Sami Zayn - 162.5

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 83

4. Gunther - 65

5. Wardlow - 56

6. CM Punk - 54

7. Roman Reigns - 47.5

8. Dax Harwood - 41.5

9. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

10. Mark Briscoe - 37.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.