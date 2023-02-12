Rumor Look Back: Aug. 5 - 11, 2022

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s jump right to it.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said CM Punk “was hurting pretty bad” as of two weeks ago. It seems doubtful that he’ll be ready to return to AEW for September’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.
- He was back prior - losing the title to Moxley only to win it back. And then that was it for him. Word has it he’s getting closer to being medically cleared, but no word of plans for any company to use him. (0/1)
- PW Insider indicated there were “no concrete plans” for Bayley to appear at SummerSlam prior to Triple H taking over WWE creative.
- That makes sense.
- Insider also says the decision to bring Io Shirai and Dakota Kai to SummerSlam were last minute calls. Kai did not travel to Nashville until the night before, and WWE did not file a trademark on the ring name IYO SKY until July 31.
- It seems very likely that they were not even on Vince’s radar. SummerSlam was very soon after Triple H took over creative so he didn’t have much time getting something like that together.
- WWE’s SummerSlam tryouts were a disaster, according to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez. He said there were a ton of injuries, including several concussions. Independent wrestlers were not allowed at the tryouts, but that will likely change in the future.
- Damn. The concussions are the worst of it. The fact they were were a bunch of athletes with minimal to no wrestling background inherently makes these more dangerous. But I’m sure they’ve done this with folks with no prior wrestling background.
- Fightful says Tony Khan and Blake Christian reached an agreement that links him to Ring of Honor, though it’s not clear yet if it is a full-time deal.
- He had a title match against Claudio on Dark: Elevation but hasn’t found a spot on the ROH specials.
- Vince McMahon is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster, according to PW Insider. He used to be listed along with other talents not assigned to a brand who made occasional appearances, like John Cena and The Bellas.
- Even though he’s back in corporate, he’s not back on the roster.
- While the overall mood backstage is positive, Dave Meltzer wrote in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are some WWE talents “nervous” about losing their spot with Triple H running things.
- Who do we feel on the main roster is worse off with Triple H than they were with Vince? This is an honest question - I’m sure there are some. I’m just not thinking of one right now.
- Meltzer also notes that the women in WWE believe they will receive a bigger focus under the new regime.
- I think that is probably true. They’ve rebuilt the roster and there is a bit more direction. I don’t think it’s massive, but I do think there are a couple more women’s programs.
- Per the Observer, Logan Paul will be away from WWE for a while because he is focused on a potential boxing fight in December.
- He had a title match against Reigns in early November. (0/1)
- Ric Flair’s Last Match drew more than 6,800 fans with a gate of $448,502, according to the WON. That makes it the second largest North American independent show ever, behind ALL IN.
- That’s pretty good. I wonder how Ric Flair’s Last Match... for Real This Time will do.
- Fightful Select says USA Network wants a top title to be featured on Monday Night Raw more often, and that could be the reason for a recent pitch to have Karrion Kross be inserted into the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns program and challenge for just one of Roman’s titles.
- They haven’t split any titles yet. And Kross isn’t really sniffing that scene anyway. He hasn’t won any feuds of note. It feels like Triple H opted to back off the initial plans for a push, at least what was hinted at when Kross debuted in a segment that contained Roman Reigns.
- They also say a lot of talent have met personally with Triple H to figure out their place in the new WWE world with Vince McMahon gone.
- That makes sense. It was a big shakeup - letting folks know the new vision makes sense.
- There are currently no creative plans in place for Lacey Evans, per Fightful, who also note she was a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and her return this year was considered “chaotic and directionless.”
- She just returned as a heel who uses the Cobra Clutch in honor of Sgt. Slaughter.
- PW Insider says T-BAR is one of the names who has been talked about who is already signed who could be in for a repackaging of sorts to be utilized better going forward.
- He went back to NXT and is now Dijak. (1/1)
- Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio again said politics is not to blame for AEW not booking FTR vs. The Young Bucks at All Out, but rather the pending return of Kenny Omega and the storyline with Adam Page going into the trios division.
- Even if that was always the plan, FTR was so white hot. Even if they accidentally found themselves with a white hot babyface FTR and heel champion Young Bucks, who ended FTR’s first run, not going with that match still feels like booking malpractice.
- Reports from both PW Insider and Fightful Select shoot down speculation Vince McMahon is still involved in WWE’s day-to-day operations or secretly running creative. Insider’s sources claim he hasn’t been to company headquarters in Stamford since he resigned, and “has not been involved in any meetings or any company communication.”
- It always felt like a Triple H structured show compared to a Vince show. Granted, there will be similarities because Triple H likely learned majority of what he knows about booking from Vince. But he has his own style.
- John Laurinaitis’ WWE email & corporate cell phone have been cut off, according to Insider. That’s the same thing the company did to employees they furloughed during the pandemic.
- I don’t know why he’d need it given he was fired.
- Sasha Banks and Naomi may not officially have new WWE deals yet, but Dave Meltzer said on Sunday Night’s Main Event that all parties reached “an agreement in principle” more than a week ago. He believes Triple H is spacing out moments like their return so fans have “something big to talk about every week for the next couple of weeks.”
- I doubt they ever had anything in principle given they never returned. (0/1)
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reiterated that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is “100% the plan” WWE has for WrestleMania 39, but only if Rock can fit it into his schedule. It was originally planned as a title match, but Dave’s not sure if that’s still the case.
- Sounds like the Rock cannot fit it into his schedule.
- Karrion Kross will be the #2 heel on SmackDown behind Roman Reigns, per PW Insider. The site says there are no plans for Scarlett to wrestle regularly right now, “but obviously the door is open for that.”
- GUNTHER is 100% heel #2. Kross is probably heel #3 because there’s really anyone that comes close, but he loses pretty often even in that role, though I’d listen to arguments about LA Knight as #2. Kross just isn’t winning enough and unlike Knight, isn’t grabbing folks attention. Scarlett wrestled one match. (1/2)
- According to Fightful Select, Kevin Dunn will remain with WWE for the time being. They don’t believe they have anyone capable of replacing him right now.
- It sounds like an obvious replacement for him signed with AEW.
- Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans to change the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match at Clash at the Castle, despite Karrion Kross getting involved.
- That’s the case. (1/1)
- PW Insider notes the word around WWE HQ is the company is looking at holding Royal Rumble 2023 in San Antonio, Texas, presumably at the Alamodome.
- It was back at the Alamodome. (1/1)
- They also say filming is underway on new episodes of A&E’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures but original host AJ “Top Dolla” Francis is not involved.
- Top Dolla is back with WWE, but probably wasn’t at this time of the show’s renewal.
- Recent social media activity has led to speculation Miro isn’t happy with how he’s being used in AEW right now. He recently told Renee Paquette on her podcast that he thought he might be done when his AEW contract expires but now isn’t so sure.
- He hasn’t been used for ages.
- Sean Ross Sapp teased an upcoming Fightful Select report “on why some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before”.
- They did bring him back.
- After Titus O’Neil’s promo on the July 18 Raw claimed you’ll never hear WWE “talk about politics,” multiple wrestlers & staff reached out to Fightful about how “a Kevin Dunn-led production truck was adorned with a crudely-taped ‘Trump 2020’ flag while at the Thunderdome after the 2020 Election.”
- I mean we know where Vince stood given his wife’s jobs.
- It hasn’t been changed on WWE.com yet, but this tweet from Angel appears to indicate he’ll be getting his last name “Garza” back.
- The roster page still has him as Angel, as does dot com write ups on him. (0/1)
- Conrad Thompson said on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast that Ric Flair’s Last Match was “part of a bigger master plan and no it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again.” His Starrcast company then trademarked “Southwest Championship Wrestling”.
- I guess we’ll see what this means.
- A Peacock marketing email revealed Charlotte Flair will be the guest on the next Broken Skull Sessions. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s conversation with Flair premieres Aug. 19 on the service.
- Austin has always talked about being a fan of Charlotte.
This week: 4/9 - 44%
Overall: 4,447/7,808 - 57.0%
Have a great week, everyone!
