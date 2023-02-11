EC3 signs NWA contract, and he’s bringing CYN with him

Since being released from WWE, EC3 has dabbled in various promotions including Impact, ROH, and NWA. He also developed his own concept called Control Your Narrative. CYN wasn’t quite a promotion, but it did produce a few shows. CYN aimed to tour with EC3 and Braun Strowman as the centerpieces. That changed when Strowman signed to return to WWE. CYN went into hibernation, until now.

During the Nuff Said pre-show, EC3 announced that he signed a contract with the NWA and that he’s bringing CYN with him. EC3 is booked to wrestle Kevin Kiley on the PPV. Kiley is better known as Alex Riley from his WWE days.

EC3 addressed his contract status, CYN, and Kiley in an interview with May Valentine.

EC3: The NWA Is where I am to ascend. The NWA is the home I have chosen to become who I am supposed to be. Through the NWA, I’ll be the over man. Know why? Because I’m over, man. But tonight at Nuff Said, CYN as a brand, as an identity, as an ideal will carry on its true mission, and that is finding people, finding people done wrong by this sport and this industry, finding people who just need a way back. Kevin Kiley. Tampa, Florida. Vividly remember the days. FCW developmental. You were a hand-picked first-round draft pick. But, what happened? The sport ate you alive. You’ve had a long road. Tumultuous, journey, sad. But you will see though CYN, through Control Your Narrative, and through the gates of the NWA that you can become who you’re supposed to be. You can redeem yourself. You can ascend. Like me.

The way EC3 explains the CYN concept sounds pretty cool with intriguing potential. There are plenty of WWE cast-offs with quality skills who were ‘misused’ during their career. It will be interesting to see who NWA welcomes through the doors for the CYN treatment. The NWA has already dusted off Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus, and they both became NWA worlds champions.

Do you think EC3 is a good fit for the NWA? Are you excited by CYN finding a way to live on?

Get full results of the Nuff Said here. The PPV is available through Fite TV.