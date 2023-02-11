Renegade Twins win NWA women’s tag titles

The Renegade Twins are champions.

Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade won gold at the NWA Nuff Said PPV. They snatched the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship from Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy. Pretty Empowered’s reign ends at 246 days.

The Renegades started strong with quick tags and cohesive teamwork offense. Pretty Empowered used cheap tricks to isolate Robyn for an extended beatdown. Robyn eventually made the hot tag to her sister. Charlette ran wild and executed a bridging fisherman’s suplex on Envy. Paige made the save with a running senton to break the pin.

Robyn clotheslined Paige over the ropes. The Renegade Twins set up their Renegade’s Revenge finisher, but Paige was able to pull Robyn out of the ring before completion. Envy broke free with a back elbow. Charlette ducked a clothesline then ducked a spinning high kick. Charlette went low for the roll-up. 1, 2, 3, new champions.

The Renegade Twins celebrated with the titles.

The Renegades were emotional backstage. Through tears of joy, Robyn summed it up best, “Dude, this is dope.”

Congratulations to the Renegade Twins. Charlette and Robyn have been putting in work getting noticed by companies such as AEW. Their effort paid off in the NWA.

Where do you rank the Renegade Twins in the women’s tag team division of all professional wrestling?

