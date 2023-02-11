 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NWA Nuff Said PPV full card preview: Matt Cardona smells collusion in worlds title fight

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NWA is bringing the Nuff Said PPV to your screens through Fite TV on Saturday, February 11. Tyrus defends the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona in the main event. Even though there is a No Seconds Ringside stipulation, Cardona believes the fix is in with Bully Ray as special commentator.

Cardona views himself as the real world champ, because his title reign ended due to injury when he was forced to relinquish the belt. Tyrus agrees that he isn’t the undisputed champion, since Cardona was never defeated to lose the Ten Pounds of Gold. That’s why Tyrus chose the No Seconds Ringside stipulation. He wants to settle the debate one-on-one in the ring.

Despite the stipulation, they won’t be alone. Bully was invited to be special guest commentator for the main event. Cardona doesn’t trust this setup. He smells collusion due to his rivalry with Bully on the indies disputing the hardcore credentials of the Death Match King. Cardona is always ready and still confident he will become two-time NWA worlds champion.

For what it’s worth, Bully is currently a babyface in the NWA. But we all know, you can’t trust Bully, as is evident in his current scumbag heel status in Impact. The NWA claims Bully will be an unbiased observer. Don’t be surprised if Bully gets physical during or after the match.

The PPV card for Nuff Said includes:

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona with No Seconds Ringside stipulation
  • NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love
  • NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Rodney Mack & Marshe Rockett in masks as Damage & Carnage managed by Aron Stevens)
  • NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Alex Taylor
  • NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) (c) vs. Renegade Twins
  • NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Homicide
  • Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer vs. Fodder
  • Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis
  • EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (aka Alex Riley)
  • Thillbilly Silas Mason vs. Kratos

The pre-show contains:

  • Mercurio & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Max The Impaler
  • Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo
  • Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra
  • Dax Draper & Mims vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

Kamille and Thom Latimer were supposed to wrestle Angelina Love and Fodder in tag team action on Powerrr. Love and Fodder claimed they were absent due to travel issues. That excuse was a ruse for a violent sneak attack with a kendo stick. The foursome is now split off with Kamille versus Love for the women’s title and Latimer versus Fodder in a Singapore Cane Match.

In other championship stories, Alex Taylor was part of the winning team in the Champions Series, and he is cashing in his title shot to challenge Kerry Morton for the junior heavyweight belt. The Renegade Twins beat Ella Envy & Roxy to earn a tag title shot against Pretty Empowered. Homicide wants to start a new chapter in his career by going after the national heavyweight title, so he threatened to kick Austin Idol’s ass. Idol is Cyon’s pappy and manager. That tactic worked to get the match versus Cyon.

Hoss fight! Thrillbilly Silas Mason and Kratos are tied at one win apiece in their personal series. Keep an eye on Pollo Del Mar. She entered the ring to protect Silas, so Kratos gave her the big pounce. Silas is out for payback for roughing up his woman.

The Nuff Said starts at 8 pm ET on Fite TV. The pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET on the NWA’s YouTube channel.

Share your predictions in the comments.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats