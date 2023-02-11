NWA is bringing the Nuff Said PPV to your screens through Fite TV on Saturday, February 11. Tyrus defends the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona in the main event. Even though there is a No Seconds Ringside stipulation, Cardona believes the fix is in with Bully Ray as special commentator.

Cardona views himself as the real world champ, because his title reign ended due to injury when he was forced to relinquish the belt. Tyrus agrees that he isn’t the undisputed champion, since Cardona was never defeated to lose the Ten Pounds of Gold. That’s why Tyrus chose the No Seconds Ringside stipulation. He wants to settle the debate one-on-one in the ring.

Despite the stipulation, they won’t be alone. Bully was invited to be special guest commentator for the main event. Cardona doesn’t trust this setup. He smells collusion due to his rivalry with Bully on the indies disputing the hardcore credentials of the Death Match King. Cardona is always ready and still confident he will become two-time NWA worlds champion.

If you were wondering how @TheMattCardona was feeling about this weekend's title match with @PlanetTyrus at #NuffSaid, we asked!



This is what he told us... (seems like he;s not happy with anyone, including @billy & @bullyray5150)



PPV on @FiteTV - https://t.co/0UkaDCMm7N pic.twitter.com/TSvyARuHwB — NWA (@nwa) February 8, 2023

For what it’s worth, Bully is currently a babyface in the NWA. But we all know, you can’t trust Bully, as is evident in his current scumbag heel status in Impact. The NWA claims Bully will be an unbiased observer. Don’t be surprised if Bully gets physical during or after the match.

To be clear, mgmt decided that @bullyray5150 would provide valuable insight to such a high profile match.

He is not a second to either man and is there to be an unbiased observer for the @PlanetTyrus/@TheMattCardona Main event.



[PPV avail. on @FiteTV]



https://t.co/0UkaDCMm7N https://t.co/8LEvk2egev — NWA (@nwa) February 8, 2023

The PPV card for Nuff Said includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona with No Seconds Ringside stipulation

Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona with No Seconds Ringside stipulation NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love

Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Rodney Mack & Marshe Rockett in masks as Damage & Carnage managed by Aron Stevens)

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Rodney Mack & Marshe Rockett in masks as Damage & Carnage managed by Aron Stevens) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Alex Taylor

Kerry Morton (c) vs. Alex Taylor NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) (c) vs. Renegade Twins

Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) (c) vs. Renegade Twins NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Homicide

Cyon (c) vs. Homicide Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer vs. Fodder

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (aka Alex Riley)

Thillbilly Silas Mason vs. Kratos

The pre-show contains:

Mercurio & Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide & Max The Impaler

Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra

Dax Draper & Mims vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

Kamille and Thom Latimer were supposed to wrestle Angelina Love and Fodder in tag team action on Powerrr. Love and Fodder claimed they were absent due to travel issues. That excuse was a ruse for a violent sneak attack with a kendo stick. The foursome is now split off with Kamille versus Love for the women’s title and Latimer versus Fodder in a Singapore Cane Match.

Y’all attacked us out of nowhere, filmed a promo bragging about it, and think I’m not gonna have something to say?!?! HAAA. THINK AGAIN. @LoKeys910 @ActualALove @nwa pic.twitter.com/UUc0U3Mu2f — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) February 9, 2023

In other championship stories, Alex Taylor was part of the winning team in the Champions Series, and he is cashing in his title shot to challenge Kerry Morton for the junior heavyweight belt. The Renegade Twins beat Ella Envy & Roxy to earn a tag title shot against Pretty Empowered. Homicide wants to start a new chapter in his career by going after the national heavyweight title, so he threatened to kick Austin Idol’s ass. Idol is Cyon’s pappy and manager. That tactic worked to get the match versus Cyon.

Hoss fight! Thrillbilly Silas Mason and Kratos are tied at one win apiece in their personal series. Keep an eye on Pollo Del Mar. She entered the ring to protect Silas, so Kratos gave her the big pounce. Silas is out for payback for roughing up his woman.

Feb. 11th, This Means War! Will Kratos fall to the ‘Thrill Ride’ or will Silas learn why they call him ‘The Most Feared!?’ @Jr_KRATOS @ThrillbillyTCB @TheGlamazonPDM pic.twitter.com/bHqUUw64Wk — NWA (@nwa) February 10, 2023

The Nuff Said starts at 8 pm ET on Fite TV. The pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET on the NWA’s YouTube channel.

Share your predictions in the comments.