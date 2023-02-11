NWA goes live with the Nuff Said PPV from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, FL on Saturday, February 11. The main event features Matt Cardona battling Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to reclaim the gold he never lost. The card also includes five more title matches, a Singapore Cane Match, the return of Alex Riley to the ring, and much more.

Nuff Said airs through Fite TV starting at 8 pm ET. The free pre-show airs at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Results:

Pre-show

La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate. Kate scored a running knee. Rosa kicked out on the cover. Kate tried to keep the momentum rolling, but she ran into a powerslam. Rosa climbed the turnbuckles for a super cool frog splash to win.

Dax Draper & Mims defeated Jax Dane & Blake Troop. Chris Silvio introduced Dane & Troop as a new tag team called The Outlaws. Silvio’s physical interference backfired when he hit Troop. Draper leaped for a slingshot roll-up to pin Troop. Commentary put over Draper & Mims as a potential tag team for the future.

EC3 announced that he signed a contract with the NWA, and he’s bringing CYN with him. EC3 wants to use CYN as a way to find wrestlers who were done wrong by the sport and give them a way back. (Full details here.)

Odinson defeated Joe Alonzo. Powerhouse showcase for Odinson. Alonzo connected on a flying crossbody for a pinfall. Odinson kicked out, went into overdrive for a shoulder block, then finished with an airplane spin slam.

Thrillbilly Silas Mason is coming for Kratos. Kratos made this competition personal by attacking Thrillbilly’s woman, Pollo Del Mar. Silas will make sure that Kratos does not survive the Thrill Ride.

Mercurio & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide & Max The Impaler. Amy Rose accompanied Max. She was Max’s manager in ROH. Jennacide and Max were a dysfunctional tag team. Markova capitalized on the miscommunication with a spinning high kick and a double-arm DDT to pin Jennacide.

After the match, Magic Jake Dumas and CJ (Christi Jaynes) appeared. Dumas returned from injury. Tensions were teased between Mercurio & Markova and Dumas & CJ for possibly a future mixed tag match.

PPV

Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer defeated Fodder. Both men brought Singapore canes to the ring. Latimer aggressively manhandled Fodder around the ring. Latimer went up top for a flying cane strike, but Fodder met him midair with a cane strike of his own to gain control. Latimer took a beating from the cane. He managed to fire up and rally for a piledriver. Latimer closed with a crossface submission using the cane to pull back across Fodder’s mouth. Fodder tapped out in defeat.

Matt Cardona views himself as the real NWA worlds champions, since he never lost the belt. He should have been handed the title back when he returned from injury. Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, but he didn’t beat Cardona to do it. On top of the match, Cardona has to deal with keeping an eye on rival Bully Ray as guest commentator. Cardona is still ready to make history by becoming a two-time NWA worlds champion.

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton retained against Alex Taylor. Ricky Morton was ringside to prevent Danny Dealz from cheating. Ricky blocked a punch to fire one back knocking Dealz on his ass. In the ring, Taylor dodged a running knee to counter for a Cradle Shock driver. 1, 2, kick out by Kerry. Taylor set up offense on the turnbuckles. Kerry slid under for a powerbomb. He lowered his knee pad and blasted Taylor with a running knee. 1, 2, Taylor kicked out. Kerry finished with an inverted DDT elbow drop.

Thrillbilly Silas Mason defeated Kratos. Pollo Del Mar was ringside to support Silas. Hoss fight! Kratos removed the turnbuckle, and that tactic backfired in the end. Silas felt the power from the fans to rally for the spinning Thrill Ride finisher. Kratos kicked out on the cover. Silas went for an ankle lock. Kratos rolled it over to escape, and the momentum sent Silas into the corner. He stopped short of the turnbuckle. Kratos charged, Silas dodged, and Kratos collided into the exposed steel. Kratos quickly became a bloody mess. Silas applied a side choke, and the referee called for the bell. Silas won the rubber match in this feud.

Angelina Love was confident in dethroning Kamille as NWA women’s champ.

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Renegade Twins won the titles from Pretty Empowered. The champs isolated Robyn Renegade. Hot tag to Charlette Renegade. The match broke down. Charlette ducked a high kick to score a roll-up on Ella Envy for victory.

Still to come...

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love

NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Homicide

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (aka Alex Riley)

Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis