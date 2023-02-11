Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that the story of Mercedes Moné making more money than Chris Jericho did in NJPW is incorrect, and “it’s not even close.” She’s being paid “very good money on a per appearance basis,” but still not at the level of what she would make in WWE or AEW.
- WrestleVotes heard that WWE is filming “movie parody” promos for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, similar to the ones the company produced for WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles. Some of the wrestlers who will be involved in these parodies include the Street Profits, the Brawling Brutes, The Miz, and Drew McIntyre.
- As far as a potential sale of WWE is concerned, The Observer notes that “the belief is that [Vince] McMahon’s presence is a hindrance and not a help in these negotiations.”
- According to PW Insider, the match between Jamie Hayter and The Bunny on this week’s AEW Dynamite went to the finish early because The Bunny was injured. It’s believed that “she may have suffered a concussion or even a possible broken orbital bone.”
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said this week’s breakup of JBL and Baron Corbin was not the original plan when WWE put them together months ago. Triple H decided it wasn’t working so he pulled the plug.
- “A big name in gaming” told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that the AEW: Fight Forever video game is expected to have a release date in the second quarter of 2023.
- During an appearance on Matt Hardy’s podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows not being around for Royal Rumble and recent episodes of Raw. Apparently WWE agreed to a clause in The Good Brothers’ new contracts that essentially says, “if you’re not going to use us, we don’t want to be there.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.
