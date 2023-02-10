Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says CM Punk “will be available to come back, if [AEW wants] to use him, in a couple of months.”
- Meltzer has been told been “so many times” that Brock Lesnar’s opponent at WrestleMania 39 will not be GUNTHER.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez claims that “Gigi Dolin is fine” after having her head smashed into the door during the Toxic Attraction breakup angle on NXT. She will be kept off TV for “a few weeks” to sell the injury.
- Various outlets indicate that the reason why WWE ran the angle between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on this week’s Raw, instead of waiting until after Elimination Chamber, is because WWE wants to make sure that Cody’s WrestleMania story doesn’t become secondary to Sami Zayn.
- PW Insider was told that “The Miz has been spotted in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl.”
- Insider also notes that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s AEW television tapings in El Paso, Texas.
