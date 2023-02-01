Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Stone Cold Steve Austin won’t be wrestling at WrestleMania 39, having turned down the matches they offered him. He could still appear on the show.

Speaking of Austin, Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston says he’ll be the star of a new A&E series that will start in April.

Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is not currently planned for WrestleMania, says the Observer, but they did the tease at Royal Rumble for a reason and it could happen down the line.

PW Insider noted Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble appearance was a one-off and there is no new deal with WWE in place as of this time.

Per Fightful Select, “there’s major interest from a number of companies” for Kota Ibushi’s services now that he’s a free agent.

Booker T claimed on his podcast that he learned of his Royal Rumble booking during the Kickoff show.

