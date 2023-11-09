Don King speaks on MLW world title fight, brawl breaks out at contract signing

MLW world heavyweight champion Alex Kane has a date to defend the gold against Jacob Fatu at Fightland on November 18 in Philadelphia, PA. Kane ran the streets hyping the dream match as a matter about respect. The mission is submission.

Don King chimed in with support for Kane. The Bomaye Fight Club benefactor sent the following video message.

Don King: Bomaye is for the people. Alex Kane is the power of this revolution. This next title fight, he will once again prove why he is the greatest world champion in MLW history. Bomaye!

All that remained for Kane and Fatu was putting their names on the dotted line. MLW CEO Court Bauer conducted a contract signing. Unfortunately, the paperwork was never presented. A fight broke out before the official proceedings could take place.

Kane insulted Fatu. Fatu flipped over the table. Matt Cardona inserted himself in between to stir the pot. Fists were thrown, and security had to break it up. Good times!

Violence erupting at a contract signing is one of the most predictable elements in professional wrestling, but I don’t care. I love it. Give me more!

Kane versus Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship goes down at Fightland on November 18. The show will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.