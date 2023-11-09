EC3 set for NWA title defense against former world champion

EC3 is on a mission to restore the prestige of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to its former glory as the greatest title in professional wrestling. To do that, he needs quality challengers. EC3’s next defense is against a former world champion.

Jax Dane was revealed to be EC3’s opponent. Dane held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for 419 days from August 29, 2015 to October 21, 2016. He has also held the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship, the NWA National Heavyweight Championship twice, and the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Rob Conway. Dane is no joke in the ring. He is a powerhouse that will tear any man’s head off.

Dane confronted EC3 to hype their world title match. He claimed that the NWA has protected its world champion from facing him. Dane gave credit to EC3 for being the first one to step in the ring with him for a title fight. Dane isn’t famous, he doesn’t have a lot of social media followers, but he is dangerous. EC3 has convinced the world he is the Over Man. In reality, EC3’s title run is just over, man.

EC3 responded with respect for Dane’s career inside and outside of the ring. Dane has businesses and a family that he cares about. In comparison, the world title is only thing in EC3’s life that he cares about. It is his singular focus. That gives EC3 an edge.

Watch the promo exchange between EC3 and Jax Dane.

The battle goes down on November 18 from Robarts Arena in Sarasota, FL. This TV taping for Powerrr will mark the NWA’s return to Sarasota for the first time in over 30 years.

Nov. 18th in Sarasota!



Worlds Champion EC3 defends against former Champion Jax Dane in the historic Robarts Arena seeing its first professional wrestling event in over 30 years!



Florida wrestling fans, you won’t want to miss this epic clash!



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/XStGg1C4zx — NWA (@nwa) November 9, 2023

EC3 wrote some poetry in honor of the occasion.

#overMAN #overODE #29⁣ ⁣I stand on top of a mountain.⁣

I stand alone.⁣⁣

I’m carved of wood.

⁣My nose is clean.⁣

My blood is pure.

⁣My spirit ascends.⁣

⁣I make everyone better.

I’ve made nitwits and dweebs passable.⁣

I’ve pulled lowlifes and losers out of depths of their own making.⁣⁣

I make everyone better so I have something worth defeating.⁣ (If not, I’d be bored.)⁣

I’m the only one who can lead in these times.⁣

I know that. So do you.

⁣I’m the only one who can shoulder the burden, suffer the consequences, and guide us through the maze of shit left by the broken system, an old guard, and demented spirits.⁣

⁣I’m the only one who can wear the crown, as heavy as it may be.⁣ ⁣Experience My Energy⁣ ⁣#ThusSpoke #ec3⁣ “Words Have Meaning”

Also on the agenda at Robarts Arena will be a title defense from Kenzie Paige. The NWA women’s world champion is set to face Samantha Starr, who earned the shot by winning a #1 contender match at the Samhain PPV. Starr is the daughter of Baby Doll and Sam Houston, and she is the niece of Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Rockin’ Robin.

Sarasota is heating up!



#1 Contender @Perfectknockout will challenge @KenziePaige_1 for the World Women’s Championship as the NWA returns to the historic Robarts Arena for the first time in over 30 Years!



Florida wrestling fans, you don’t want to miss this one!



️… pic.twitter.com/OXgOuIs6p1 — NWA (@nwa) November 8, 2023

What’s your take on the NWA title matches for the Powerrr TV taping in Sarasota, FL?