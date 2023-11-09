Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

EVE Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting (Nov. 10, 8 pm GMT)

Aleah James vs. Alexxis Falcon vs. Emersyn Jayne vs. Millie McKenzie vs. Nina Samuels vs. Session Moth Martina (Absolute Chaos Match) Anita Vaughan vs. Skye Smitson Kasey vs. Max the Impaler (c) (TJPW International Princess Championship) Konami vs. Masha Slamovich

EVE are back in Walthamstow for the first time in almost two years and they’re ready to bring it!

Check it out via their website, folks!

wXw Broken Rules XXI (Nov. 11, 6 pm CET)

Sebastian Hackl vs. Zafar Ameen Amboss (Icarus & Laurance Roman) vs. Dennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus (c) vs. Fast Time Moodo & Peter Tihanyi (wXw World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match) Ava Everett (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (wXw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match) Maggot vs. Robert Dreissker (c) (wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship)

And then we go to Deutschland for this bad boy!

Check it out on wXwNOW!, folks!

JCW The Quick and the Dead (Nov. 12, 5 pm ET)

Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Clark Connors vs. Matt Makowski Lee Moriarty vs. Man Like Dereiss Billie Starkz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Steve “1 Called” Manders (JCW Championship)

Last but not least, GCW’s junior affiliate is back on the prowl!

Check it out free for nothin’ on their YouTube channel, folks!

Free matches here!

Dirty Dango & MSP vs. Mane Event & Nolo Kitano

Starting off with trios action from Limitless Wrestling this week, enjoy!

KENTA vs. Luke Jacobs

From an OTT show but on DEFY’s channel, KENTA defends the latter title in the UK, and it’s minty fresh and less than a fortnight old!

Alec Price vs. Angel Ortiz

Last but not least, Beyond have this gem for us! Lookit Price’s elbows bend backwards in the screencap, that’s gross!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.