A lot has happened since NWA owner Billy Corgan first said he had two television deals lined up for his promotion with “a top 20 network”.

Just over the past week, we’ve had reports that network was The CW, and then that CW executives were backtracking on the deal due to a “cocaine spot” on the NWA’s Oct. 28 Samhain PPV. Yesterday (Nov. 7), WWE announced a five year deal with The CW for NXT which led to a lot of speculation about how Samhain’s “cocaine spot” did or didn’t factor into the NXT/CW partnership.

Corgan denied reports anything on Samhain impacted his promised TV deals, but said he couldn’t go into specifics. In a new interview on Drew Garbo Live, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman still didn’t have details. But he swears that the deals he first spoke about last month are still in place:

“I’d like to say, first and foremost, we are a television content producer. Wrestling in the 21st century is television first and everything else second. And that’s not to say that the second is not important. But if you can’t drive from television down, you’re going to have a hard time building an audience. Certainly, being on national television in any capacity, digital or otherwise, broadcast network, that’s how you reach the most people... TV deals are at the core of it, and there has been a ton of speculation lately, and I stand by what I said — We have two TV deals with a top 20 network. That’s all I can say for now. There is lots of speculation that’s not true. But I can stand here and say, hand on heart, that is absolutely true.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Corgan casually mentions that he’s being filmed for a reality show. According to the reports about The CW deal, one of the “two TV deals” was for a reality show.

Stay tuned.