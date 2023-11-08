Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the rumored networks looking at making a deal for the rights to Monday Night Raw are FX, WB, and USA.

PW Insider says that a source told them the belief is the WWE deal with the CW for the rights to NXT is “in the area of $35-$37 million a year.”

They also say WWE sees this as “a major opportunity to expose younger talents to fresh eyes” and there is a hope to make the NXT brand into something that can stand on its own next to Raw and SmackDown.

More from Insider: they say “there has been a lot of praise lately internally for Damian Priest” and he’s continuing to impress the top brass at WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes “the injury situation has greatly affected the booking” in AEW with a lot of previous plans having to be scrapped when Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson all went down with injuries.

The Observer also says Bandido is “a few weeks away from being able to return.”

