Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

John Cena appears to be finished with WWE for now according to Sports Ilustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who also writes that Cena is expected to be at WrestleMania 40 “in some capacity”,

After the rumor about CM Punk meeting with WWE Board members came out over the weekend, Sean Ross Sapp posted that his WWE sources still say the company isn’t interested in bringing Punk back at this point and aren’t in talks with him.

Additionally, Ibou of WrestlePurists “reached out to sources that would know on CM Punk’s side” who denied any such meeting was taking place. They added that as of right now “CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series specifically is not set to happen.”

WWE has “heavy interest” in Will Ospreay, per Fightful Select. The site’s WWE sources say the two sides have been in contact, but people close to Ospreay wouldn’t confirm.

Regarding talk of WWE interest in Sareee/Sarray, Sapp reports there were never talks or negotiations between the two sides. Her name was simply brought up in meetings and there’s an “open door” for her to return in the future.

Fightful says AEW signed indie wrestler Megan Bayne earlier this year. The company has right of first refusal on her dates and encouraged her to wrestle in Japan, but she doesn’t currently factor into their creative plans.

Another Fightful report says the Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi & Paul Wight vs. The Callis Family match on the Nov. 15 Dynamite will have “ignificant sponsorship involvement” from SEGA.

