BWE claims CM Punk was “recently scheduled for a call with few board members” and there’s a feeling backstage that he will return to WWE.

They also say there were discussions for John Cena to be featured at Survivor Series: War Games but there’s currently no word on if that is happening.

There will, however, be “a couple of surprises” in store for Survivor Series.

According to PW Insider, Liv Morgan is still dealing with her shoulder injury and there’s a belief she’ll be heading to Birmingham “this month for her latest evaluation.”

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says she is “expected to return soon.”

Fightful says WWE is working on bringing Sarray back.

Per the Wrestling Observer, the Ric Flair AEW deal was “kept secret from almost everyone backstage.” Sting, however, did know and just did a good job pretending he didn’t.

