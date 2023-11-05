Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Oct. 29-Nov. 4 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Impact Turning Point, NJPW Power Struggle, WWE Crown Jewel, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

You know what they say about beating The Man...

Halloween Havoc’s passing of the torch moment took two spots in the latest Rankings.

A similar moment in AEW World title history gave us our second and third place finishers.

The torch passer in that scenario ended up mixed in with the crowning of new NXT Tag champs, where Chase U’s headmaster got a little more support than the school’s MVP.

Two New Japan champs made the Top 10 after their trip to Vegas last Saturday night: One for retaining the Strong Women’s belt and another for winning the NEVER Openweight one.

We always have a spot for the Megastar and the Timeless One.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 30

1. Lyra Valkyria

2. MJF

3. (tie) Andre Chase

3. (tie) Kenny Omega

5. Duke Hudson

6. LA Knight

7. Giulia

8. Becky Lynch

9. Toni Storm

10. Shingo Takagi

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Devil is one of many raising their level, and we have a husband & wife tied for tenth...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Oct. 28

1. Orange Cassidy - 110.5

2. Jey Uso - 57

3. MJF - 47

4. (tie) LA Knight - 46.5

4. (tie) IYO SKY - 46.5

6. Christian Cage - 35.5

7. Jay White - 34.5

8. Gunther - 33

9. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

10. (tie) Becky Lynch - 30

10. (tie) Seth Rollins - 30

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!