Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Regarding the return of Kairi Sane to WWE, PW Insider says some WWE wrestlers heard that she might be back at today’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.
- BWE said “that’s true” in response to a rumor that indicates WWE has scheduled a Miz TV segment for Crown Jewel that will feature Grayson Waller and a local celebrity. Insider notes that Waller “is no longer advertised” for WWE’s house shows in the USA this weekend, and F4WOnline confirmed that he’s in Saudi Arabia right now.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE star Dragon Lee “signed his new main roster deal last week.” It looks like the risk he took was worth it when he passed on bigger money from AEW in order to sign with NXT last year.
- The Observer also says Ric Flair’s performer deal with AEW is for two years. Flair previously tried to make a deal with WWE for Wooooo! Energy, but WWE “already had an energy drink deal in place.”
- Bryan Danielson has been telling people his fractured orbital bone was the result of a freak accident, per Fightful Select. Danielson says he caught a stray elbow or forearm during a basic collar-and-elbow tie-up with Andrade.
- Marty Jannetty told WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall that Hulk Hogan once threw a wild party that featured a gumball machine filled with mixed drugs: “...you’d turn it, and you’d take whatever comes out...it’s right there when you walk in the front door, and just [turn it], and three, four, five pills just fall out.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...