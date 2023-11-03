Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes was told that Kairi Sane has “reappeared” on WWE’s internal talent roster. Her return to WWE “is imminent.”
- Fightful Select heard from “sources near Ric Flair” that AEW’s partnership with Wooooo! Energy will “pay for a significant portion of Flair’s AEW salary, if not all of it.”
- The site also claims that WWE “prepared talent to answer CM Punk questions” at the Fastlane post-show press conference last month. Triple H was planning to “shoot down the rumors of an impending return,” but was surprised when he wasn’t asked about it.
- BWE says there are a lot of people in WWE worried about “the supposed heavy rains coming in this weekend” for Crown Jewel.
- PW Insider was told that morale backstage in Impact Wrestling is very high following the overwhelmingly positive fan response during its tour of the United Kingdom.
- The site also says that Odyssey Jones has not been on the road with WWE lately, but “that is expected to change.” Even though he was drafted to Raw earlier this year, Jones was “quietly moved” to the SmackDown roster months ago.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.
