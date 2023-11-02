Matt Cardona title fight, Loser Leaves, and Ace of Joshi Wrestling announced for future MLW events

Major League Wrestling has two fight cards on the horizon. Fightland takes place November 18 in Philadelphia, PA, then they move down the road to New York City for One-Shot on December 7. MLW announced a handful of intriguing bouts for those shows.

Matt Cardona is booked for a Loser Leaves MLW match against Mance Warner at Fightland. This feud extends from Ole Mancer welching on the bet to kiss Cardona’s feet after losing a Kiss My Foot match.

This result is a tough one to call. Cardona has a feud brewing with Alex Kane over the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. If Cardona loses to Warner, then there would be no resolution to that. On the other hand, Warner has hot beefs of his own aside from Cardona that could use closure. Both of them are hot on the indie scene and worth their value hitting the pay window at larger promotions. At this moment, there are no rumors of Cardona and Warner in line to sign elsewhere.

MLW may have spoiled that result with this next announcement. Cardona will receive his shot for the gold at the One-Shot event. Kane is the current champ, but he has a title defense against Jacob Fatu at Fightland. If Fatu wins, then he will defend against Cardona.

MLW was careful to cover themselves with a caveat. If Cardona loses to Warner, then the World Titan Federation faction will be able to choose another fighter as his replacement. Even so, that would be some bullshit to advertise Cardona to sell tickets knowing he won’t be there. For that reason, it seems like the end of the line for Warner in MLW. Time will soon tell.

*IF Cardona loses the loser leaves MLW match to @ManceWarner at #MLWFIGHTLAND, @msl retains the right to substitute with a mystery challenger for the #mlwoneshot title fight vs @Alex_kane11 — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2023

MLW is opening the Forbidden Door for the Ace of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. Miyu Yamashita has a date for One-Shot to debut in MLW. She is a four-time and current holder of the TJPW Princess of Princess Championship. Yamashita was ranked #12 on the PWI Women’s 150 for 2022.

MIYU YAMASHITA!!!



The ace of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling fights at One-Shot Dec 7 LIVE from NYC on FITE+!



️ https://t.co/zDAN26zbXM pic.twitter.com/39JApMzb3c — MLW (@MLW) November 1, 2023

Yamashita’s opponent has not yet been named. MLW hyped her in the press release:

MLW today announced Miyu Yamashita will make her MLW debut at MLW: ONE-SHOT live and exclusively on FITE+ Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite. The ace of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will make her highly anticipated MLW debut live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial! With an extensive background training in MMA and karate, Yamashita’s strikes are legendary. From her crushing skull kick to signature Crash Rabbit Heat (running single knee strike), Yamashita is one of the world’s most exceptional female fighters. Known as the “pink striker” for her devastating kicks, the 28-year-old Yamashita is presently enjoying her fourth reign as the TJPW Princess of Princess Champion. League officials are in discussions with TJPW on potential opponents. In the meantime, many MLW female athletes have already made noise about signing a bout sheet for December 7. Who will battle Miyu Yamashita? Find out soon.

On top of all that, MLW announced a Thumbtacks Pit of Death match between Jimmy Lloyd and Cannonball. MLW described the contest as, “25,000 thumbtacks will be poured into a pit as anything goes in this match!” The win goes to whoever throws their opponent into the pit. That crazy concoction will be part of the Fusion TV taping at Fightland. I’d hate to be the person assigned with the task of counting the thumbtacks.

25,000 thumbtacks will be poured into a pit



Nov 18 Philly

https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/MrfoZutEsz — MLW (@MLW) November 2, 2023

The Fightland card on November 18 in Philly includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (PPV event)

Loser Leaves MLW: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner (PPV event)

Rocky Romero & Barbaro Cavernario vs. Ichiban & Mascara Dorada 2.0 (PPV event)

Tom Lawlor & WTF mystery partner vs. Mr. Thomas & O’Shay Edwards (Fusion TV taping)

Thumbtacks Pit of Death: Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball (Fusion TV taping)

The One-Shot card on December 7 in NYC includes:

Matt Cardona challenging for MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Miyu Yamashita debut

The Fightland and One-Shot PPV events will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV.

Which of these MLW matches interests you most?