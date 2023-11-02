Eddie Kingston temporarily suspended from ROH

Big Stoke has a big bite. Stokely Hathaway used his ROH board of directors power to temporarily suspend Eddie Kingston.

Hathaway justified his decision after Kingston laid hands on him. Hathaway feared for his life. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? I can’t help but recall Tony Khan uttering a similar sentiment when he announced the termination of CM Punk from AEW.

Hathaway heard rumors of Kingston threatening to kick his ass. The Mad King can’t do that if he isn’t allowed to show up. If Kingston does manage to make contact with Hathaway again, then the ROH world champion will be fired. I assume by extension that this suspension also applies to AEW, since Hathaway will be in the house conducting ROH business at AEW tapings.

This clip contains the violence in question from Kingston.

Despite Hathaway’s feelings of terror deep inside his soul, that didn’t stop him from dressing as Kingston for Halloween.

Jeff Jarrett went on to beat Kingston in a Memphis Street Fight to earn Jay Lethal a future shot at the ROH World Championship. Sonjay Dutt had to remind Hathaway about the deal, but Hathaway blew him off. He weaseled out with an excuse about talking to his secretary.

In the meantime while this situation gets sorted out, Kingston will be defending the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima at Lonestar Shootout on November 11.

