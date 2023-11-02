Samoa Joe breaks ROH record

Samoa Joe made Ring of Honor history. He can officially etch his name in the record books for the longest reign with the ROH World Television Championship. Joe has held the gold for 568 days passing Jay Lethal’s run of 567 days.

Joe won the TV title from Minoru Suzuki during Dynamite on April 13, 2022. His list of title defenses includes Trent Beretta, Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, Brian Cage, Juice Robinson, Tony Deppen, Cheeseburger, Mark Briscoe, Colt Cabana, Christopher Daniels, Blake Christian, Matt Sydal, Dalton Castle, Shane Taylor, Willie Mack, Tony Nese, and Rhett Titus.

Along the way, Joe received a brand new title design to honor his dominance. Joe also won the TNT Championship twice and challenged for the AEW World Championship.

Samoan Joseph is no stranger to record reigns in ROH. He previously held the ROH World Championship for 645 days, starting in 2003.

Joe’s next real test to defend the TV title will likely come at the Final Battle PPV on December 15. No opponent has been announced yet, but keep an eye on Mark Briscoe. He has unfinished business with Joe. Briscoe recently returned from injury, and he has long stated that it is his destiny to win the ROH World Television Championship.

In the meantime, enjoy Joe in all his glory as the one true king of television. AEW put together a Timelines episode highlighting Joe’s time as ROH TV champion.

Who do you think will finally end Samoa Joe’s reign with the ROH World Television Championship?