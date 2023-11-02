Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Vince McMahon and “possibly even Ari Emanuel” will be in attendance at Crown Jewel, according to PW Insider.
- Warner Bros Discovery sources told Fightful Select they’re still happy with their partnership with AEW and hope it continues. The site asked about AEW shows’ recent ratings, and were told it isn’t anything WBD hadn’t anticipated.
- That said, “as of a few weeks ago” AEW and WBD “were unable to come to terms on a deal” that would have included television & PPV rights, as well as the AEW & ROH libraries: “Those at WBD stated that [Tony] Khan has a particular value that he believes the AEW library is worth.”
- Fightful also confirmed that WBD believes NBCUniversal and USA Network plan to make a play for NBA rights when they’re up after the 2024-2025 season. If they believe they can be successful, it could limit what USA is willing to bid for WWE Raw and NXT. If TNT thinks they’re going to lose the NBA, they would have more money to spend on wrestling.
- Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW is still undecided on a tag team championship match for Full Gear. The Young Bucks won a title shot at WrestleDream, but that has never been brought up on television since. The Bucks vs. current champs Ricky Starks & Big Bill has been discussed, but is “just one of many different things that was thrown out there.”
- WWE officials were very happy with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile’s debut on Raw this week, per Fightful Select.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.
