Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

GCW Please, Buddy / Si or No? (Nov. 3-4)

—Please, Buddy (Nov. 3, 8 pm CT)—

Alec Price vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Man Like DeReiss Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Santana Jackson BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch, Mance Warner, & Steve Manders) Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich Gringo Loco vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Maki Itoh vs. Shazza McKenzie Blake Christian (c) vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell (GCW World Championship)

—Si or No? (Nov. 4, 8 pm ET)—

Maki Death BUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, & Maki Itoh) vs. Young, Dumb, and Bros (August Matthews, Davey Bang, & Jordan Oliver) Gringo Loco vs. Masha Slamovich Charles Mason vs. Mike Jackson Jacob Fatu vs. Joey Janela Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Steve Manders) Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Steph De Lander “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Santana Jackson Blake Christian (c) vs. Tank (GCW World Championship)

GCW have a action-packed double-header lined up for y’all, up to and including the legendary Tank challenging for the world title in Atlanta!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

DKP The Kappas Walk Among Us (Nov. 4, 7 pm ET)

Baliyan Akki & Emi Sakura vs. the Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) Bobby Orlando vs. Nolo Kitano Ichiban vs. Mortar Massimo Pesca vs. TJ Crawford Landon Hale vs. Monomoth Shoko Nakajima vs. VENY Brad Hollister vs. Shivam Kappa Samurai vs. Teddy Goodz Kappa Jungle vs. Rex Lawless Krule vs. O’Shay Edwards Kappa, Jr. & Kappa Kozo vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

Daikaiju Pro are making their debut in a big bad way, featuring the American debut of some of Thailand’s finest! Amazing!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Uncharted Territory S05E01 (Nov. 5, 8 pm ET)

Alex Stretch vs. Anthraxx (Deathmatch Discovery Gauntlet) Marcus Mathers (c) vs. ??? (ETU Keys to the East Championship) Adam Priest (c) vs. Lucky 13 (ACTION Championship) Austin Luke (c) vs. Ryan Redfield (H2O Championship)

Last but not least, Uncharted Territory returns under Hardcore Hustle Organization’s banner for a weekly dose of good friendly violent fun!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Delmi Exo vs. Masha Slamovich

Limitless start us off hot this week with a Russian Chain Match, baby!

PJ Black vs. Timothy Thatcher

Well we all know I’m a sucker for my boy Tim, so when I saw IWN upload this bad boy opposite the Darewolf, I couldn’t pass it up!

Nick Wayne vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Last but not least, DEFY have this epic-length upload for y’all, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.