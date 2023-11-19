Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 12-18 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, AEW Full Gear and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Don’t think it has anything to do with the votes he got, just wanted to take this opportunity to say I quite enjoyed Twisted Metal and Joe Seanoa was great in it.

His first place finish is more likely attributable to laying down the Ring of Honor belt he held longer than anyone else ever has so he can continue pursuing AEW’s World title (and making MJF squirm).

Our voters have been repping joshi strong all year, and last week they put over Japanese women working in the States. SmackDown’s new power trio and AEW’s Women’s champ all finished in the weekly Top 10.

The reigning PWG champ put on two bangers on TV during the week in question, and continued to tease a face turn. He helped fill out the Top Five with a fellow AEW who had one good match and multiple instances of popping us by screaming, “AAADDDAAAMMM!”

A pair of Cageside faves and recent WWE Tag champs from Quebec booked the back half of the Top 10: One for getting suspended from SmackDown in very entertaining fashion, the other for main eventing Raw in a different but also entertaining way.

The wrestlers pursuing AEW’s Women’s titles continue to be characters we adore.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 32

1. Samoa Joe

2. Kairi Sane

3. Daniel Garcia

4. Roderick Strong

5. Asuka

6. Kevin Owens

7. (tie) Hikaru Shida

7. (tie) IYO SKY

9. (tie) Julia Hart

9. (tie) Toni Storm

9. (tie) Sami Zayn

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where one Samoan is back in second where he belonged but wasn’t due to one of my signature moves (the typo), and another jumped up to seventh an shifted things in the bottom half of the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 11

1. Orange Cassidy - 118.5

2. Jey Uso - 57

3. LA Knight - 56.5

4. IYO SKY - 55

5. MJF - 50.5

6. Christian Cage - 35.5

7. Samoa Joe - 35

8. (tie) Jay White - 34.5

8. (tie) Hikaru Shida - 34.5

10. Gunther - 33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!