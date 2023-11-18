Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- For what it’s worth, before her ROH debut, Sean Ross Sapp posted on X that Ronda Rousey isn’t the AEW mystery signing that Tony Khan will announce at Full Gear.
- Regarding that AEW mystery signing, Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian said “I was told Will Ospreay.”
- Discussing the various rumors on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said: “It’s funny because I know two people who have told me who it is and they had two different names. So, I don’t know that anyone really knows.”
- While reminding us that Ospreay’s New Japan contract isn’t up until February 2024, PW Insider reports he’s “already received the blessing of NJPW to explore discussions with other companies” There are at least three that Insider knows of who are interested.
- WWE’s been interested in Kazuchika Okada for years, but “there’s been more talk” about going after the New Japan star “of late,” according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Their pitch will likely involve the WWE schedule being easier physically, and the fact he’s done everything there is to do in NJPW.
- Even if she doesn’t win the TBS title at Full Gear, Fightful Select says Julia Hart “will remain as a focus” on AEW television.
- The Ryback said his phone was blowing up with text messages from current AEW and WWE talent because everybody assumed The Big Guy was AEW’s mystery signing when Tony Khan said it’s one of the world’s best pro wrestlers who is universally respected. That being said, Ryback denied he is the mystery signing because “your hungry hero” is still not cleared to wrestle due to a right shoulder issue.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...