MLW is going live on Saturday, November 18 for Fightland in Philadelphia, PA. The event features Jacob Fatu colliding with Alex Kane for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Matt Cardona competing in a Loser Leaves MLW match, and more.

The advertised lineup for Fightland includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (PPV event)

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Rickey Shane Page & Akira (c) vs. Matthew Justice & Manders in a ladder match (PPV event)

Loser Leaves MLW: Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner (PPV event)

Rocky Romero & Barbaro Cavernario vs. Ichiban & Mascara Dorada 2.0 (PPV event)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James (Fusion TV Taping)

Tom Lawlor & WTF mystery partner vs. Mr. Thomas & O’Shay Edwards (Fusion TV taping)

Thumbtacks Pit of Death: Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball (Fusion TV taping)

Nolo Kitano vs. Tony Deppen (Fusion TV taping)

Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford in a grudge match (Fusion TV taping)

Wasted Youth vs. Mane Event vs. Austin Luke & Lucky 13 (Fusion TV taping)

Zayda Steel vs. Gia Scott (Fusion TV taping)

Battle Royal (Fusion TV taping)

The PPV portion for Fightland will be available for live streaming through the Fite+ package on Fite TV. The PPV half of the card is a little light compared to previous offerings, so I’d expect either surprises or longer matches to make up the time.

The show is anchored by Alex Kane versus Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. This will be the toughest test to date for the Suplex Assassin’s title reign. Fatu is a former world champ in his own right and the biggest star in the company.

Episode 191 of MLW Fusion hyped the marquee attraction with a three-pack of fights. Get in the mood by watching Fatu versus Calvin Tankman, Kane versus Willie Mack, and Kane versus Tom Lawlor.

The Second Gear Crew is dealing with feuds on two fronts. Matthew Justice and Manders are challenging Rickey Shane Page and Akira from The Calling for the MLW World Tag Team Championship. Their last go-around was a tables match, but a winner could not be determined when Justice and Akira smashed through the wood at the same time. Time to up the stakes for a ladder match. Buy the ticket, take the ride!

Mance Warner is focused on retiring Matt Cardona from MLW. The two indie superstars are battling in a Loser Leaves MLW bout. This beef stems from Warner biting Mister Saint Laurent’s foot rather than smooching toes as the payoff of a Kiss My Foot loss to Cardona.

Salina de la Renta used her connections to broker a Forbidden Door tag team match. Rocky Romero from NJPW will team with Barbaro Cavernario from CMLL against Ichiban from MLW and Mascara Dorada from CMLL. Aside from showcasing CMLL luchadores, the story is Romero dodging Ichiban for a shot at the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Prediction time. I’m rolling with Kane solidifying his spot at the top as MLW’s next superstar. I mean Kane is already a star within MLW, but a badass win over Fatu could earn breakout status to a wider audience. Put the light beers on ice for Second Gear Crew to celebrate winning the tag titles. RSP and Akira have been flashing glances of tension in recent weeks. That partnership is bound to explode, and Fightland would be an appropriate spot. Unfortunately for SGC, they will have to say goodbye to Warner. Cardona has a world title shot lined up at One-Shot on December 7. I don’t see MLW pulling a bait and switch here. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a visit from the masked Midnight Rider, who would curiously look similar to Ole Mancer. Last on the list is Ichiban’s team earning the win. The challenger needs ammunition to force his hand for a title fight against Romero.

Share your predictions for Fightland. Which matches are you most eager to view?