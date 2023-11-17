Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Fightful Select, several people in AEW have indicated that Mercedes Moné is not expected to be Tony Khan’s mystery signing tomorrow night at Full Gear. However, there have been plans for Mercedes and AEW to work together at some point.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer doesn’t think Dolph Ziggler can be the mystery signing because his WWE non-compete period isn’t up yet.
- Meltzer says when Rey Mysterio returns from surgery, the idea is to do a group feud of “Santos [Escobar] with partners against Rey with partners.” Carlito will be on Mysterio’s side, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will be with Escobar, and it’s not clear where Zelina Vega will end up.
- Fightful mentioned that AEW’s deal with Sega was in “the six figures” for the Like A Dragon street fight on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The deal was “largely connected” to Kenny Omega.
- Meltzer claims the idea of Mariah May’s current AEW program is “to get Mariah to be a top star” in the women’s division.
- Per Fightful, Kenny King requested his release from Impact Wresting this week and it was granted. As a result, he is gone from the promotion and is now a free agent.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
