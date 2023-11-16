ROH announces method to fill Samoa Joe’s shoes by crowning new TV champion

Samoa Joe cemented himself as the greatest wrestler in Ring of Honor history with his run holding the ROH World Television Championship. Joe’s résumé in ROH includes triple crown winner and the longest reigns in company history for the world title and the TV title. Joe closed that chapter by vacating the ROH World Television Championship in an effort to focus solely on acquiring the AEW World Championship. ROH is moving onward with big shoes to fill without the one true king of television.

Tony Khan dropped by on ROH TV to announce the method of crowning a new TV champion. Drum roll, please. Survival of the Fittest match!

The Survival of the Fittest match will contain six competitors who earn their way through qualifying victories. The format of the contest is elimination style with the last man standing deemed as the victor. The qualifying matches will air over the coming weeks on ROH TV, and the grand finale will take place at the Final Battle PPV on December 15.

The field of competitors has not yet been revealed. Names to keep an eye on include Mark Briscoe, Dalton Castle, Ethan Page, Tony Nese, Shane Taylor, Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Gravity, Komander, and Action Andretti.

Who are you hoping becomes the next ROH world television champion?