Flip Gordon makes major life decisions

Flip Gordon was a hot name around the time AEW formed. Many assumed he would end up All Elite, but that relationship never materialized. One relationship that did materialize was Gordon marrying Barby Villela in September. The Las Vegas ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Sigan sus sueños amiguitos

09/02/2023



Y lo hice con mi mejor amigo y mi persona especial pic.twitter.com/Tn4rXYCJhA — ∴ ⃤ Barby Villela ⃤ ∴ (@BarbyVillela) September 14, 2023

Gordon’s latest move relates to Villela’s home country of Mexico. Gordon did a play on signing day to announce the next chapter of his career. He will be taking his talents to CMLL.

ANUNCIÓ



Comunicado de Prensa pic.twitter.com/5jE59BwydU — Flip Gordon® (@theflipgordon) November 15, 2023

Gordon previously visited CMLL in 2017 and 2018 for a handful of matches. This new run will be longer term rather than a few spot dates. He isn’t wasting any time getting in the ring. Gordon will be part of the trios main event on Friday, November 17 teaming with Mistico and Mascara Dorada against Volador Jr., Star Jr., and Titan.



Arena México

️ Viernes 17 de noviembre '23

8:30 p.m.



️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/1aybNRRpiL



Función disponible también en : https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U#ViernesEspectacularCMLL#LeyendaAzulCMLL pic.twitter.com/snhTrFsVN5 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 15, 2023

And who knows what Gordon’s future with CMLL brings. He might end up competing with AEW, NJPW, and MLW in a roundabout way as a CMLL talent.

Who would you like to see Flip Gordon wrestle in CMLL?