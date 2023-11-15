A wrestling wedding, and a new wrestling baby!

Some happy news from the world of pro wrestling, as one couple who met in the business tied the knot and another grew their family.

Brian Cage announced that he and wife Melissa Santos, who worked together at Impact Wrestling and the still-missed Lucha Underground, recently welcomed their second child into the world. Swolverine honored that nickname by naming their son Logan. Like a true worker, Cage debuted the newest member of the family while plugging his Street Fight on this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Pumping out babies like a "f'n machine" & glad to be back into "newborn" fatherhood.

Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time.



Now it's time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight! pic.twitter.com/GHeGKcx07z — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 15, 2023

Santos & Cage also have a five year old daughter, Skylar. They married in 2019.

A few hours before that was posted, former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin shared a photo from the wedding of two old colleagues. Hunter “Delirious” Johnson and Mandy Leon were both on the ROH roster, while Johnson also served as the promotion’s head booker for several years before Tony Khan bought it. Johnson currently works as a producer for Impact.

In addition to Silkin, PWInsider reports the wrestling business was well represented at the Johnson/Leon nuptials. Damian Priest, Cheeseburger, Mark Briscoe, Rhett Titus, Matt Taven, Danny Cage, Dalton Castle, Bobby Cruise, Vincent (of The Righteous), and former ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff were all in attendance.

Congrats and best wishes to Santos, Cage, Leon & Johnson!