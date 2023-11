Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Haus of Wrestling notes that Rey Mysterio was working with a torn meniscus for “about three months” before he finally got surgery on it after it “slowly worsened.”

They also say Mysterio is expected to be out between 6-to-8 weeks and “will likely resume his feud with Escobar when he returns.”

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn “has been planned internally for at least a couple of months,” per Fightful Select.

PW Insider says Jade Cargill has been “training regularly at the Performance Center” but wasn’t scheduled for NXT TV this week. It’s unclear still where she’ll end up.

Brogan Finlay and Jay Malachi were both spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently, says PW Insider, and expected to have signed deals with the company.

