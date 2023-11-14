Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- As the end of Raw made pretty clear, Wrestling Observer reports WWE is planning to make the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series five-on-five. Dave Meltzer previously said Drew McIntyre would join The Judgment Day team in that scenario.
- Randy Orton will then be the fifth man on Cody Rhodes’ team, and Fightful Select says WWE will announce that before the Nov. 25 show to “to avoid any CM Punk speculation.”
- Speaking of Orton, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently shot down a rumor he saw on Instagram which claimed Randy will win a major title after he returns. Sapp said there’s been no consideration of that within WWE.
- Though “at least a couple” of his sources on the WWE roster rolled their eyes when Nia Jax returned, “at least one of those people” now tell Sapp, “You know what? Her work’s been pretty good since she came back. Nobody’s gotten hurt. Looks like she’s worked to get in a better shape and the like.”
- In last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed what several fans guessed immediately about AEW’s Toni Storm/Mariah May storyline: that it will be based on the classic 1950 film All About Eve.
- Warner Bros Discovery will now allow the filmmakers to shop Coyote vs. Acme to other distributors, per Puck News’ Matthew Belloni. The live action/animation Looney Tunes movie starring John Cena was going to be shelved as a tax write-off before backlash, specifically from other Hollywood creators, caused WBD to change course.
- Some recent social media posts from Alicia Atout and MJF hinted that the former co-workers were in a relationship together, and Atout confirmed it in a YouTube Q&A over the weekend.
