Brock Lesnar won’t be back in WWE until Royal Rumble next year, says the Wrestling Observer.

According to PW Insider, “the expectation” at SmackDown this past week was that Becky Lynch would be the final member of the Bianca Belair team at Survivor Series for War Games.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned John Cena needing surgery on both elbows after his latest run in WWE, and he speculates that could mean Cena will do a WrestleMania match in the future but not much more than that.

Meltzer also said the booking for LA Knight on SmackDown this past week was designed to “make him strong again.”

On his Fightful Select Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp said he doesn’t hear about a lot of “passive aggressive stuff” between WWE wrestlers: “Everything I hear about in WWE is it’s a pretty good locker room, especially over the last year-and-a-half.”

WWE’s web site is advertising Sheamus on the Nov. 25, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15 episodes of SmackDown, which is an indication that he’ll be back from injury very soon.

