The original world heavyweight champion returns to MLW

MLW is bringing in a blast from the past for the One-Shot event on December 7 in New York City. The original world heavyweight champion is set to return.

Satoshi Kojima is back!

Kojima is the original world heavyweight champion for MLW. The bread enthusiast won the title in 2002 and defended the gold around the world. His run lasted 267 days. Now, Kojima returns to MLW for the first time in 20 years.

MLW’s press release hypes it all.

MLW in association with New Japan Pro Wrestling today announced the highly-anticipated return of former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima at MLW: ONE-SHOT live and exclusively on FITE+ Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. 20 years after blazing a path unlike any other, the first MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima returns to Major League Wrestling live and exclusively on FITE+! Kojima’s first match back will be revealed shortly. Satoshi Kojima, a living legend in the world of professional wrestling, carved his indelible mark on Major League Wrestling during a pivotal period, where his prowess, charisma, and connection with the fans converged to create an unforgettable chapter in the promotion’s history. In the annals of MLW, Satoshi Kojima is immortalized as the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. His arrival signaled a new era, and his victories in the early years played a pivotal role in establishing MLW as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world. Kojima’s title fights became the stuff of legend, with each match cementing MLW’s reputation as a breeding ground and world showcase for top-tier fighters. Fans were swept up in “Kojimania,” a fervent following that transcended borders, testifying to the global appeal of this Japanese wrestling icon. A true international defender as the World Heavyweight Champion, Kojima’s commitment to MLW extended beyond American soil. He defended the World Heavyweight title with pride in Japan, facing formidable opponents such as Johnny Smith, Ohtani, and John Tenta. Defending the title in All Japan Pro Wrestling, WMF and Zero-One solidified Kojima’s status as a true global wrestling ambassador and forever cemented the title’s status as a world title. In February of 2005 Kojima held both the Triple Crown Heavyweight and the IWGP Heavyweight titles, a first in pro wrestling. In 2022 Kojima journeyed to Pro Wrestling NOAH where he captured the GHC Heavyweight Championship to complete a rare championship grand slam. Now, 20 years after his meteoric rise in MLW, Satoshi Kojima makes a triumphant return to the league. The stage is set for him to once again etch his name in the history books as he pursues a historic feat – becoming the first-ever two-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion. The anticipation is palpable as Kojima, the Bread Club Warrior, steps back into the spotlight to ignite a new era in MLW. The legend continues, and the legacy of Kojimania is poised for a glorious resurgence.

The One-Shot lineup for December 7 includes:

Matt Cardona challenging for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima returns in action

Miyu Yamashita debut

The main event is in flux depending on outcomes from Fightland on November 18 in Philadelphia. Alex Kane defends the world title against Jacob Fatu. The winner will advance to One-Shot. Cardona has business of his own at Fightland in a Loser Leaver MLW match against Mance Warner.

Enjoy Kojima’s past work in MLW with an anthology compilation. MLW highlights Kojima’s matches against Jerry Lynn, Vampiro, and Johnny Smith.

Who would you like to see Kojima wrestle in MLW?