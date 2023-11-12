Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 4-11 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

What is it that everyone is saying? Oh YEAH, it’s...

The Megastar in first place didn’t win in Saudi Arabia, but it took Jimmy Uso and the man who beat John Cena (and finished second as result) to keep him from doing so.

Our annual leader still hasn’t won a week, but he picked up eight points with a win over Blackpool Combat Club’s strongman.

The Megastar who won his first title in WWE at Crown Jewel finished in between the Pirate Princess and the champion she aided in her return.

Scissoring with some new friends netted the AEW World champ the same amount of support defending the IWGP US/UK title got a certain Aerial Assassin.

Full Gear’s Women’s title feud continues to hold our interest, with the fighting champ finishing a spot above her delusional challenger.

That challenger shared tenth with a pair of brothers who were victorious in their Raw debut.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 31

1. LA Knight

2. Solo Sikoa

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Kairi Sane

5. Logan Paul

6. IYO SKY

7. (tie) MJF

7. (tie) Will Ospreay

9. Hikaru Shida

10. (tie) Brutus Creed

10. (tie) Julius Creed

10. (tie) Toni Storm

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where there was a lot of movement in the Top Five, everywhere but at #1...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 4

1. Orange Cassidy - 118.5

2. LA Knight - 56.5

3. Jey Uso - 57

4. IYO SKY - 51.5

5. MJF - 50.5

6. Christian Cage - 35.5

7. Jay White - 34.5

8. Gunther - 33

9. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

10. Hikaru Shida - 31

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!